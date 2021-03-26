Finance Minister nominee pledges to work with PIAC

Business News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Minister of Finance nominee, Ken Ofori-Atta, has pledged his commitment to work with the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) to clear all outstanding issues surrounding misappropriation of Ghana Petroleum Revenue.



PIAC, which is an independent body mandated to promote transparency and accountability in the management of petroleum revenues in Ghana, in its 2020 Report revealed unaccounted for oil revenues of ¢2.46 billion.



Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Mr Ofori-Atta said although genuine mistakes could have been made, there has never been an attempt to squander public funds



Mr. Ofori Atta said to enhance revenue generation the digitalisation agenda currently being pursued under the office of the Vice President must be prioritized.



He noted that the program has been impressive so far, adding that, more than fifteen million Ghanaians captured unto the system would be transferred to the GRA system, for easy traceability.



Touching on property rate collection, Mr.Ofori-Atta said synergies must be created between the GRA and the District Assemblies to ensure resource accrued are put to good use.



Mr. Ofori Atta said gaps exist between saving capacity and financial resource which calls for the creation of a stable domestic environment.



He said it is crucial for the country to introduce new strategies that could bring in other incomes.