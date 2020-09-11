Business News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Business 24

Final feasibility report for Keta Port to be ready by December

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah says government is committed to constructing a sea port at Keta

The final feasibility report for the proposed Keta port project is expected to be submitted to government by December, Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has told Members of Parliament in Accra.



Government indicated its plans to construct a sea port at Keta, in the Volta Region, when it assumed power in 2017, but the project has yet to be commenced.



Responding to a question before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee about the delay in commencing the project, Mr. Asiamah said the government is committed to executing the project to help create jobs and enhance the socio-economic development of the area.



“We are at the feasibility study stage. We appointed Sellhon from Germany, a European company, to do the feasibility study; they are on it. Per the discussion we had with them, they are supposed to present the report to us between the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.”



“What we are planning to do is to undertake a PPP arrangement with the would-be investor,” he added.



Already, a Keta Port Director has been appointed by the President to coordinate all activities related to the construction and its subsequent management.



The feasibility study will confirm the viability of the project.

