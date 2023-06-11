Fifth Ghana Events Industry Conference to be held in Takoradi

Business News of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: GNA

The fifth Ghana Events Industry Conference is set to take place in Takoradi, in the Western Region, in November.



The conference organized by the Event Vendors Association, Ghana (EVAG) would be on the theme: “A year of adaptability and implementation.”



Kate Hassan, President EVAG, said the theme for the conference was carefully chosen because event vendors played a very critical role in the event industry and the hospitality industry in general.



“Adaptability often includes skills such as problem-solving, communication, creativity, interpersonal skills, flexibility, self-awareness, open-mindedness, and organizational abilities as well as the ability to quickly learn new skills, the process of technologies, and the willingness to change or grow your business and its objectives.”



She said the key to the successful implementation of any idea was to create a plan that identified the specific needs of your business, including timelines, objectives, roles and responsibilities, and implementation strategy.



“Once the plan has been created, and approved, it is then important to execute it in a timely and effective manner, through the provision of adequate training, support, and resources to ensure the growth of your business.”



Hassan indicated that happenings in society were based on events, be they social or corporate, and there were lots of individuals who play critical roles in the value chain and contributed largely to the economic growth of the country.



She said the idea for the initiation of the conference was to build a formidable team to work together, build their capacity and encourage each other to learn new skills to become better in their field of work and impact the industry, for it to grow more stronger.



“Currently there are about 600 EVAG members across the country, so we decided to hold this year’s conference outside Accra for other members to also feel part of the fraternity, hence Takoradi was chosen.”



Hassan said the Conference would be preceded by the nominations for awards from July 3 to August 3, after which voting would start from September 4 to 30.



“Vetting for final winners will be from October 4 to 10, and the conference itself will start from November 6 to 8.”



Some activities lined up for the conference include a welcome party, the conference sessions, and the after-party.



“The awards night will be held in Accra on November 15.”



Caleb Kofie, National Secretary, Ghana Tourism Federation, said the event forms one of the biggest contributors to the hospitality sector and had a critical role to play in all aspects in all settings.



“Ghana is currently beginning to take and invest in events and has also now taken center stage in the Christmas festivities. Hence much more attention must be paid to the event vendors.”



Kofie said in order to really make an impact in the industry and be appreciated we must push the powers that be to put a spotlight on entities and brands such as EVAG, to maintain a particular standard for event organization in the country while promoting the industry.



“We have got a whole package as industry players but there are a lot of gaps in the system so we must work hard to complement efforts by other stakeholders in order to drive tourism excellence using the event brand.”



He assured EVAG of the continued support of GHATOF, saying “we are with you, you have our support. Whatever is required to ensure that we push EVAG to the highest level we are prepared to do it.”