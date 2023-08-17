Fidelity Bank and SDGs Advisory Unit, Office of the President sign MoU to drive Sustainable Development Goals

Business News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The SDGs Advisory Unit in the Office of the President in partnership with Fidelity Bank on 16 August 2023 organised an MoU Signing Ceremony to officially solidify their collaboration to drive sustainable development and advance the United Nations 2030 Agenda.



This partnership signifies a pivotal step towards fostering a future that is both sustainable and inclusive, contributing to progress both within the local community and on the global stage.



As part of this agreement:

Fidelity Bank is set to become a key partner in the local and international Sustainability knowledge management, networking, and engagement efforts led by the SDGs Advisory Unit. The Bank's wealth of expertise and resources will play a substantial role in driving the adoption of sustainable practices across diverse sectors.



Fidelity Bank will take an active role in engaging in policy discussions initiated by the SDGs Advisory Unit. Through these dialogues, the Bank will leverage its financial insights and expertise to influence the formulation of sustainable development policies, making a meaningful impact at both the local and global levels.



The SDGs Unit is committed to promoting the Bank as a Sustainability Champion throughout its interactions with local and global communities. This collaboration will bolster efforts to advocate for sustainable practices across sectors.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, expressed enthusiasm for the joint efforts, stating, “As a financial institution, we are acutely aware of our critical role in ensuring a sustainable future for our planet, communities, and the economy. In line with this, we have begun integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concepts into all aspects of our operations and continue to make significant strides in our sustainability journey. We have also ensured that, our strategy aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals.”



He added, “This alliance with the SDGs Advisory Unit will further strengthen the inroads we are making on our key sustainability pillars of Sustainable Finance, Sustainable Operations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In collaboration with the SDGs Advisory Unit, we are confident of attaining our SDG goals and more importantly supporting and inspiring others to do likewise."



Dr. Eugene Owusu, Presidential Advisor on the SDGs, shared a similar sentiment, saying "At the SDGs Advisory Unit, we are delighted to note that Fidelity Bank has fully embraced the principles of sustainability and is committed to supporting the SDGs.” Additionally, he commented that “The interest of investors and other corporate stakeholders in Environmental Social Governance (ESG) matters has surged in recent years and it is increasingly clear that for businesses to prosper over time, they must not only deliver financial performance, but also show how they make a positive contribution to society and derive benefits for all stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, and the communities in which they operate.”



The first corporate sponsorship of an event by the SDGs Advisory Unit was done in partnership with Fidelity Bank. This was the Royal Dialogue on the SDGs in Kumasi, graciously hosted by His Majesty the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.



Fidelity Bank was also a major sponsor of the National Blue Economy Summit, which was recently organised by the SDGs Advisory Unit and held under the auspices of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who serves as a member of the High Level Panel on the Ocean Economy, as well as the Co-chair of the Emeritus Group of SDGs Advocates.



Together, Fidelity Bank and the SDGs Advisory Unit have structured this MOU to drive positive change in areas such as entrepreneurship, sustainable finance, education, environmental protection, financial inclusion, food security, and gender equity. These collaborative initiatives will amplify the impact of their shared commitment to a greener, more equitable, and sustainable world.







