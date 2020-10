Business News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity Bank Unveils Kukua, its WhatsApp Banking Assistant

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana

To empower customers to conduct personalized online transactions from any location, Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited has introduced Kukua, its WhatsApp Banking Assistant.



The 24-hour WhatsApp Banking Assistant, fully conversant with the bank’s suite of offerings to answer questions through cutting edge technology, forms part of Fidelity Bank’s Together We’re More brand promise that views success as a collaborative effort between itself, customers and the general public.



Speaking about Kukua, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana, stated:



“We are excited to offer accessible round the clock banking services on WhatsApp, a platform that the majority of Ghanaians and our customers frequently use. Our retail customers can now initiate a number of transactions including fund transfers, airtime top up, exchange rate checks, mini statement reviews, account balance checks and ATM and branch location; all in real time directly on WhatsApp with Kukua.”



“Kukua joins our innovative portfolio of digital products such as our mobile app, online banking, online account opening, USSD, cards and many others,’’ she added.



Mrs. Idun-Arkhurst assured that Fidelity Bank will continue to leverage technology to create simple and innovative solutions for customers to enjoy banking services in a seamless and secure manner.



Speaking on the strength of Kukua’s cybersecurity, Fidelity’s Director of Transaction and Electronic Banking, Gladys Thompson noted that Kukua has cutting edge security and all her interactions are secure with customers’ data and privacy protected.



Underscoring Fidelity’s internal development capabilities, Kukua was conceived in-house as a project to create digital solutions to better serve its customers. Fidelity Head of Customer Experience, Comfort Armoo shared that “Kukua has been a labor of love and we are excited that she is finally here to attend to customer needs in real time.”



Fidelity’s introduction of Kukua is a realization of its continued commitment to make banking easier and convenient for all its customer segments through relevant and useful digital products and services.





