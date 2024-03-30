Femi Otedola's net worth spikes to $1.7 billion

Business News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola's net worth has surged to $1.7 billion, as reported by Forbes.



The chairman of Geregu Power and First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc (FBN Holdings) has seen his wealth grow significantly this year, with a notable increase of $400 million since January 1, 2024.



The rise in Otedola's fortune is largely due to the robust performance of his investments and the Nigerian Naira's appreciation against the dollar.



Efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to clear a substantial foreign exchange backlog have contributed to the Naira's strength.



Otedola rejoined the Forbes list of Africa’s richest individuals in January with a net worth of $1.2 billion. In March, his fortune rose to $1.5 billion before reaching its current level.



Femi Otedola currently has a net worth of $1.7 billion according to Forbes and ranks within the top 2,000 richest people globally.



He holds a majority stake in Geregu Power, a major player in Nigeria’s power sector, and significant investments in FBN Holdings.



Otedola has also recently acquired a stake in Dangote Cement, further diversifying his investment portfolio.



ID/



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel