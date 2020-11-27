Business News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Feasibility studies, funding source ready for Cape Coast Airport - Aviation Minister

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda

Feasibility studies have been completed and funding source identified for the construction of an airport in Ankaful to serve the Central Region– a major tourism hub, Aviation Ghana has reported.



The airport and other ancillary facilities, which is to be sited on a 600 acre land at Ankaful, is expected to cost about US$50 million to construct.



Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, briefing the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, about the project on Thursday said: “I am here today answering a call of the President to assess the feasibility and viability of constructing an airport in Cape Coast. Our team from the Ministry of Aviation, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) have investigated the various sites and completed the feasibility studies.



“We have also identified the source of funding. If we get the approval of the Ministry of Finance and Parliament, Cape Coast will have an airport. We are working on building an Airport for Cape Coast.



“The feasibility shows that it is viable. We have been able to source the funding upwards of US$50/60million. Cape Coast is very important when it comes to tourism and education. There was a feasibility study done in 1997/8 and we have had to update that before we could make pronouncements on whether we could construct an airport in Cape Coast.”



On his part, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II said: “It’s been long overdue but better late than never. We are happy that the decision has now been made. I will engage my people to cooperate with the airport authorities. But should there be any problems, as in any human endeavour, we will see to it that it is settled quickly.”



The Central Region, which is a major tourism destination in the country, given its rich history and UNESCO World Heritage castles sited along the coast, is only accessible to tourists by road.



Connecting with the regional capital, Cape Coast, from Accra is hampered by heavy vehicular traffic. It takes about two (2) hours to connect from Accra on a typical weekend when many people usually travel for tourism and social events.



The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Barbara Asher Ayisi, said it was imperative for the Central Region to have an airport. “Cape Coast is a hub of tourism as well as the citadel of education. I believe that the airport will really open up Cape Coast and boost tourism.”



Cape Coast played a crucial role in the success of the Year of Return held in Ghana last year. Indeed a total of US$1.9 billion was generated into the economy through activities related to the “Year of Return.” The programme also brought about an increase of over 200,000 in total arrivals into the country.

