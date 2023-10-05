Feasibility studies for regional airport project presented to Transport Ministry

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Engineering consultant in Ghana, Ayeh & Ayeh on Thursday, October 5, 2023, presented a feasibility studies report on the construction of an airport to be situated either in the Central or Western regions or in between the two regions to the Ministry of Transport.



The project forms part of efforts by government to improve air connectivity across the regions, as well as, boost trade and tourism.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of Ayeh & Ayeh, Engineer Leslie Alex Ayeh, the proposed airport would be constructed in 3 phases with a 3,400 metres runway.



Ing. Ayeh said, "The Government of Ghana has decided to construct an airport in the Central or Western regions. The airport will improve connectivity by providing an uninterrupted service in the haulage of goods and people."



He noted that baseline studies, geophysical, topographical, meteorological, environmental and social, engineering studies, requirements by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), layout to meet the overall vision of government which are Ghana Beyond Aid and industrialization were factored in the selection of the location for the construction of the airport.



He further said a dual-carriage access road would be constructed to link the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway.



Also, warehouses and cargo centres need to be constructed to facilitate trading activities.



Ayeh & Ayeh recommended State of Art Cargo Centers in the yet-to-be-constructed airport.



According to the CEO of the consulting firm, cargo brings the quickest return, therefore, it is imperative that investment is done in that direction as well.



The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, while receiving the report noted that the ministry will submit the report to cabinet for determination and approval.



He said government will take a critical look at it and determine where the airport should be situated.



SA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



