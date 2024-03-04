Faulty equipment at Mallam substation cause of Sunday's power outage – GRIDCo

Business News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has attributed Sunday’s power outage, which occurred in some areas within the western part of Accra, to a faulty equipment at its Mallam substation.



On March 3, 2024, some areas within Accra-West, Winneba, and Takoradi experienced prolonged power outages.



In a statement issued by GRIDCo on March 4, it said its engineers have already begun power restoration and assured the public that it was working to restore power supply to the affected areas.



“Restoration of supply to affected customers started immediately. As at 22:30h, power supply to most of the affected customers had been restored. For areas without power supply, engineers are working tirelessly to restore power once the faulted equipment is fixed,” GRIDCo noted.



The company further apologised to persons and areas affected by the power outages.



MA



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel