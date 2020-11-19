Business News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Farming key to Ghana’s development – Asantehene

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has said only farming will help Ghana to develop.



He said although the nation is extracting oil, farming stands tall in all things that will help Ghana prosper.



Farming, Asantehene said, will help generate the nation revenue and bring jobs to the people if much attention is being given to it.



He noted that farming seems to have become a reserve for the aged while the youth seek for white-collar jobs.



Otumfuo called on all to get involved in farming to help develop the nation.



The Asantehene said this when the flagbearer of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, 18 November 2020.



He said: “Ghana can only prosper through farming. We have oil and other resources but farming is key to our development, that is what will bring money and jobs.



“We’ve been brainwashed to love white collar-jobs where we sit in the office while farming has been left for the aged."



“The white man has made farming unattractive to us but that is what will make us prosper and we must all get involved,” he added.

