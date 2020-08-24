Business News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: GNA

Farmers introduced to modern rice production

File photo of rice

Members of Asene Ghana Rice Farmers Group have lauded the Agriculture Department in Asene Manso Akroso District for introducing them to modern rice production.



Mr Asante Badu, the Chairman of the Group, told the Ghana News Agency at a demonstration farm at Asene in the Eastern Region that the group was taken through the various stages of modern rice production and the use of net instead of the tradition use of catapult and noise making to prevent birds from pecking the grains at the fruiting stage.



He said the use of the net had taken away the most difficult aspect in rice production and said that could reduce the cost of rice production and help increase their yields.



Ms Victoria Beyuo, the Agriculture Extension Agent in Asene urged the farmers to plant AGRA rice seeds, an improved high yielding rice variety.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.