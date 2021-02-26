Business News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: GNA

Farmers and other stakeholders trained on Agroecology in WR

Patrick Kowuah, Western Regional Director of Agriculture

Mr Patrick Kowuah, the Western Regional Director of Agriculture, has called for an innovative approach to farming due to decreasing yields in farm produce, low soil moisture, disturbance of the soil structure and climate change.



He said farmers, small or large scale, could not continue to farm using approaches that were very detrimental to the environment.



He stressed the need to go back to the traditional model of farming where soil cover was protected and land fertility was not destroyed with chemicals.



"We must continually feed generations and so the duty to maintain a healthy environment...we are to produce food in a friendly environment and not at the detriment of the environment," he added.



The Director of Agriculture was speaking at a two-day workshop organized by the Peasant Farmers Association for farmers, District Agriculture Directors, Media and other stakeholders in the sector.



The workshop exposed participants to rudiments of Agroecology, where farming was done either on a small or large scale using conventional methods with little or no disturbance to the soil structure.



Agroecology employs farming methods such as crop rotation, intercropping, application of manures among others as against bush burning, and excessive ploughing of the land.



Dr. Kofi Boa, a research scientist and practitioner of Agroecology, said the sustainability of produce hinged on the quality of land and described bush burning for Agriculture activities as the cruellest decision any mankind could think of.



"Burning farmlands is wickedness. You kill soil nutrients and thus make it unproductive over time," he added.



He said Agroecology is sustainable and could also be done on a large scale and urged farmers to clear any misconception about the practice.



"We have equipment to help even on 100 to 1000 acres of land."



Dr. Boa, therefore, urged farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices to help save the environment.



Dr. Charles Kwowe Nyaaba, the Executive Director and Head of Programmes for the Peasant Farmers Association, organisers of the workshop, said the ultimate aim was to create agroecology hubs across the country as an indicator that such practices were relevant to modern day farming.



He said the project with support from Open Society Initiative for West Africa, 11th Hour project and the Joint Action for Farmers' Organisations in West Africa (JAFOWA) have selected Jomoro, Shama, Sefwi Wiawso for its pilot projects.



Dr Nyaaba said, "We believe that such actions may in future influence policy for more attention to be turned to Agroecology."



He lauded the government for helping the sector and appealed for more funds for activities, especially in fighting bush burning.