Fake lottery adverts have increased six-fold on TV - NMC report

Business News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A joint report released by the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communications Authority (NCA) has revealed that the 2nd part of November 2023 witnessed an increased rate of 64.7% of reported cases of unethical and unlawful content on the Ghanaian airwaves.



The figure the report said is higher than the first-fortnight report released on November 16, 2023.



“The second part of November saw an increasing trend of 64.7% in the overall number of reported cases of unethical and unlawful content on the airwaves above the first fortnight report released on November 16, 2023,” he joint report said.



According to the report, fake lottery increased six-fold to 676% while occultism doubled to 105%.



“In the specific categories of unlawful and unethical content, fake lottery increased six-fold (676%) while occultism doubled (105%),” the NCA/NMC said in their report.



Money doubling and money rituals, according to the report decreased respectively.



“On the contrary, money doubling decreased by 23% while money rituals decreased by 16%.”



“The following stations who were cited in our fortnight report continued to carry out their offensive broadcast after we publicly cautioned them. They should take note that this constitutes their final warning. Regulatory action may be taken against them without any further reference to them.”



The media houses cited for carrying out offensive broadcast include:



Asomafo TV



Adwenpa TV



Diamond TV



X TV



Funny TV



Big TV



Passion TV



Elephant TV



Best TV



Energy TV



Nkabom TV



Seekers TV



The NMC encouraged the public to continue to collaborate with them by calling the toll-free number 0800-419-666, to ‘draw our attention to any content they consider unacceptable by the standards of media’.



Read the statement by NMC/NCA below:



December 11, 2023



For Immediate Release



NMC/NCA JOINT MONITORING – NOVEMBER MONTHLY REPORT



The second part of November saw an increasing trend of 64.7% in the overall number of reported cases of unethical and unlawful content on the airwaves above the first fortnight report released on November 16, 2023.



In the specific categories of unlawful and unethical content, fake lottery increased six-fold (676%) while occultism doubled (105 %).



On the contrary, money doubling decreased by 23% while money rituals decreased by16%.



The overall data on issues complained against is as follows:



Issue Fortnight 1 Fortnight 2 Monthly Total % change



Fake lottery 13 101 114 676.92%



Occultism 18 37 55 105.56%



Money doubling 152 117 269 -23.03%



Money rituals 56 47 103 -16.07%



The top 10 stations against whom complaints were made were the following:



Station Fake Lottery Occultism Money doubling Money rituals Inappropriate sexual content



Adwenpa TV 10 15 15 3 20



Asomafo TV 16 0 28 1 0



Elephant TV 31 0 7 2 0



X TV 4 0 12 24 0



Diamond TV 3 9 23 5 0



Big TV 6 4 17 5 0



Passion TV 0 6 13 17 0



Funny TV 1 0 28 3 0



Best TV 2 1 25 4 0



Energy TV 5 1 24 2 0



Repeat Offenders



The following stations who were cited in our fortnight report continued to carry out their offensive broadcast after we publicly cautioned them. They should take note that this constitutes their final warning. Regulatory action may be taken against them without any further reference to them.



Asomafo TV



Adwenpa TV



Diamond TV



X TV



Funny TV



Big TV



Passion TV



Elephant TV



Best TV



Energy TV



Nkabom TV



Seekers TV



On the related case of Onua TV and Onua FM, the Commission has filed a notice of suspension of authorization with NCA after the extended time expired without the stations apologizing or withdrawing their offensive content. They have subsequently filed a case in court claiming a right to carry the content the Commission finds offensive. The Commission will continue to update the public on the issue.



The Commission once again expresses its gratitude to the NCA for the positive collaboration in securing professionalism in broadcasting. We reaffirm our dedication to ensure free, pluralistic and responsible media in Ghana.



We encourage the public to continue to collaborate with us by calling the toll-free number 0800-419-666, to draw our attention to any content they consider unacceptable by the standards of media ethics, Ghanaian culture, traditions and norms.



George Sarpong



Executive Secretary