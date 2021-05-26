Fake it till you make it, not the best ideology – Businesswoman advises

Business News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Chief Executive Officer of Top Dog Africa Limited, Yvonne Tamakloe, has advised the youth not to go by the ideology that says ‘fake it till you make it’, and has given reasons for her opinion.



In an interview with Comfort Ocran on the Springboard Hangout Show which is aired on eTV Ghana, she explicated that going by that ideology is like going on a suicide mission because putting up that fake lifestyle makes it difficult to seek help when in need.



She noted that people who live such lives cannot handle the embarrassment that will come with asking for help when they are in need hence, they choose to wallow in their suffering beneath the seemingly rich lifestyle.



Yvonne added, “This thing about faking it is a big problem. I think it strangles you as a young person coming up because it puts you in a corner where you are unable to ask for help. You’ve postured in a certain way that leaves everybody assuming or presuming that you are of a certain disposition so even if they were just thinking out of the goodness of their heart of people to help, you will not come up on that list”, she said.



The businesswoman concluded, “I feel like that’s a suicide mission. That’s one of the easiest ways to die and I think we displace ourselves a lot by living that fake life or ‘for the gram’ life”. She advised the youth to live within their means and avoid putting up fake lifestyles so that they can easily ask for and be granted help when in tough times.