Fair Wages and Salaries Commission targets zero strikes in 2024

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has reiterated its commitment in settling all salary-related disputes within the public sector as parts of initiatives to implement its Operation Zero Strikes in the public Sector.



Benjamin Arthur, the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission in an exclusive interview on Citi News touched on the need for a holistic and a collaborative approach from all parties to strengthen ties between public sector workers and the government.



“When we have a lot of chaos in the country, especially on the industrial relations front, it takes us back, which is not a good thing at all. It strains relationships and delays development and so obviously, if we want to go forward, we do not wait for disputes to arise before we begin to put in place dispute resolution mechanisms.”



The year 2023 was dented with a series of strike action in the public sector as many labour groups laid down their working tools most over poor working conditions.



In May 2023, the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) announced an indefinite strike over government’s inability to approve of its reviewed salaries and other allowances of its members.



Late in 2023, labour unions in the educational sector also embarked on strike because the government failed to pay their arrears.



The Senior Staff Association and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union at the University of Ghana in December laid down their tools because of failure of the government to pay its members their arrears of Interim Market Premium.



