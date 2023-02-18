FWSC tasked to implement measures to deal with salary disparities in public sector

Business News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Anim, says there is a need to take a second look at the disparity in the salaries of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.



He said this on Behind the News, which discussed the Findings of the maiden Ghana 2022 Earnings Inequality in the Public Sector Report.



Prof Annim said the salary disparity does not promote balanced growth among workers.



While calling for the assessment of all MDAs to address the disparity, Prof. Anim, said next week, they will hold an engagement with Public Services Commission, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and other stakeholders to see how best to use the findings to review the Single Spine Salary Structure.