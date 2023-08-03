FULL TEXT: Q2 2023 Ghana Business Sustainability Report

Business News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The second edition of the quarterly 'Ghana Business Sustainability Report' has been released.



The report takes a comprehensive look at the regulatory regime for forestry and its related matters in Ghana, the emerging considerations under ESG, insights and trends impacting sustainable business practices.



It also highlights investments made by Zoomlion Ghana Limited that seeks to promote a greener environment through the conversion of its waste vehicles in electric ones.



In a forward to the report, Richard Nunekpeku, the Managing Partner of Sustineri Attorneys PRUC underscored the importance of the report



“As we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of global business, it is our belief that it has become imperative to devote our efforts towards fostering sustainable practices that not only drive economic growth but also safeguard the environment and support societal well-being. In this edition, we set our focus on several critical aspects that are pivotal to achieving a more sustainable business ecosystem in Ghana”



Read the full report below:



