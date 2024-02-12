FULL TEXT: MoF releases 'Volume I' document of 2024 budget statement

Business News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has released what it termed as the 'Volume I' document of the 2024 Budget and Economic Policy document of the government.



The document outlines the macroeconomic and framework policies of the government.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta had earlier presented his statement before lawmakers in Parliament on November 15, 2023.



The presentation sought to chart Ghana on the path toward fiscal consolidation, macro stability and growth after engaging the IMF in 2022 for financial assistance under a three-year bailout programme.



See the full document released by the MoF below:



