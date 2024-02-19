FULL TEXT: Ken Ofori-Atta's message of gratitute to MoF staff

Business News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has expressed gratitude to the staff of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and acknowledged the success and achievements chalked during his tenure.



In a message sent to staff at the Ministry and dated February 14, 2024, Ken Ofori-Atta thanked them for their relentless contributions and resilience in weathering storms and challenges.



“Once again, I thank you for your tireless service and commitment to excellence. It has been my utmost honour and a rare privilege to serve alongside each, and every one of you. I pray that you continue to be resolute, dedicated, unwavering and committed to the work of the Republic and care for the finances of the State,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.



He also entreated the staff at the ministry to offer their unflinching support to his successor, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam to ensure the successful execution of the IMF-ECF programme to transform the Ghanaian economy.



Ofori-Atta further expressed optimism about the capabilities of Mohammed Amin Adam describing him as a “smart, humble and inclusive leader” capable of working assiduously to revitalize the Ghanaian economy.



On February 14, 2024, Ken Ofori-Atta exited his role and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning after seven years following a ministerial reshuffle by President Akufo-Addo.



