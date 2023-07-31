FULL TEXT: Ken Ofori-Atta delivers 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review

Business News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is presenting the 2023 mid-year budget review to Parliament on July 31 2023.



The presentation is in accordance with the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 which mandates the Minister of Finance to present the mid-year review of the budget statement on the Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the fiscal year.



It aims to provide a platform for government to update the House and citizens of its economic progress as well as outline any necessary adjustments to the budgetary allocations and policies.



Read Ken Ofori-Atta's draft presentation before Parliament below



