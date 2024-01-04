FULL TEXT: John Mahama's 2024 New Year message

Business News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, on January 3, 2024; delivered his New Year's message to Ghanaians.



Mahama, a former president, called it a message of hope to Ghanaians for the year 2024.



He touched on a number of events that would take place this year, including the 2024 general elections.



Already, the former president has admonished Ghanaians not to lose hope and also encouraged them to massively partake in the 2024 general election.



Read a full text of his presentation:







Watch a livestream of Mahama’s speech below:







BAI/SARA