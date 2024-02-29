FULL TEXT: Isaac Adongo delivers public lecture on Ghana's economic mess

Business News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee in Parliament and MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has delivered a public lecture themed; 'Ghana's economic mess; Victim of poor economic governance?' at the UPSA in Accra on February 28, 2024.



Adongo who has been an ardent critic of the Akufo-Addo government did not shy away from accusing the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for superintending over the current economic crisis in the country while serving as Head of the Economic Management Team.



He also touched on Ghana's current IMF programme and the poor decisions that government took before seeking a 17th bailout package.



"Where was our much touted and overhyped economic whizkid, the man with the magic wand, Alhaji Bawumia the inventor of Mallam-Atta Market inflation calculator and the rate of change cedi depreciation calculator specialist?," the lawmaker questioned.



Read Isaac Adongo's full lecture below:



