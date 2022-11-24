FULL TEXT: Finance Minister's draft speech for 2023 budget

Business News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is in parliament to fulfill his constitutional mandate by presenting the government budget to the House.



The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



The minister is presenting the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to parliament in a year that has experienced perhaps, the worst forms of economic downturns in the fourth republic.



Ken Ofori-Atta has also come under a lot of backlash and pressure from both within and outside his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to either resign or be sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Here is the full text below



