FULL TEXT: Dr. Bawumia's speech on 'Ghana's Next Chapter'

Business News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, delivered an address outlining his vision for Ghana if he is elected president after the 2024 elections.



He touched on the current condition of the country under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highlighting his plans towards developing Ghana as president.



Dr. Bawumia's speech was under the theme "Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future".



Among other key promises, he said he is committed to limiting the number of ministers and deputy ministers to no more than 50 under his presidency.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized that a smaller ministerial team would facilitate streamlined decision-making processes.



“I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,” he pledged at the event held at the UPSA Auditorium on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



He also addressed the imperative of bolstering the private sector's role, alongside fiscal and administrative decentralization, while enhancing the functionality of systems and institutions.



Bawumia also announced plans to establish an independent fiscal responsibility council to curb budget deficits and interest rates during his Presidency.



