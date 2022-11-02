FLASHBACK: We want to grow a local indigenous railway industry - Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Read the full story originally published on November 2, 2018, by ghananewsagency





Mr. Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railways Development, has said that his ministry remained focused on building an indigenous railway industry that will give opportunities to local master craftsmen in the revival of the sector.



‘’We want to grow a local indigenous railway industry and to come to a situation where not too long from now, we will be able to assemble coaches in Ghana and that is the aim of this collaboration. We have challenged the GRCL and master craftsmen to do a good job and I expect them to do a fantastic job on the coaches.”



Mr Ghartey said this during a tour at the Tema Railway Station with some master craftsmen from Suame in Kumasi, who were to engage the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) and give them a helping hand in the refurbishment of some selected coaches in the country.



‘’We want to use our own indigenous people to do what can be done outside in Ghana and we will send people to acquire the necessary training outside, but it does not mean we have abandoned importation of coaches,’’ he added.



Mr Ghartey envisaged changing the face of the sector by the introduction of new services that would make Ghana among the best in Africa and warned people who were engaged in theft of the railway property as they would be properly dealt with when caught.



His department, he said remained determined to protect state property.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority leader in Parliament, in his address, emphasised the need to develop the railway sector to ensure roads lasted longer and facilitated the transportation of goods to help develop the nation.



He also asserted that, the development of the railway sector would thrive the “One District One Factory” agenda of the government and lead to de-urbanisation to ensure sustainable development across the country.



Meanwhile, GRCL will next week commence a test drive across the Eastern Railway Line Corridor from Tema to Achimota to access the state of the rail lines which will subsequently pave way for the transportation of passengers in the near future.