FLASHBACK: We’re disappointed in Akufo-Addo – Importers and Exporters

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Members of the business community in July 2020 expressed their disappointment in the Akufo-Addo-led government for its failure to implement business-friendly interventions.



According to Executive Secretary to the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobet, his outfit had hope in the governing New Patriotic Party to salvage the bad economic situation which had affected their businesses.



“The NDC administration also failed to assist the business community and they suffered electoral defeat for their actions," he said.



“Unfortunately, the NPP administration is also doing the same things the NDC did, and for now we can only wait till 2020 and vote against the government,” he stated in an interview with Accra FM.



He added: “Now they have introduced taxes on luxury cars without even consulting stakeholders. This tax is bad and will not inure to the benefit of importers of cars.



“All the so-called policies they introduced for businesses are not working. Go to Abossey Okai and speak to the spare parts dealers and they will tell you how disappointed they are in this government.”



