FLASHBACK: We'll spend more money to restore Accra rail lines if not used now - PIAC

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) stated that the government will lose more money in developing rail lines if they are not utilized properly.



“Resolve all matters holding the company from operationalizing the rail lines in Accra because as we are not using it, wear and tear will be sitting in and we will have to spend more to restore the lines to their original state,” he added.



Vice Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), Nasir Alfa Mohammed, has said the government will end up spending more money on restoring the Accra rail lines if it's not utilized in good shape now.



According to him, even though the Accra rail lines have been completed, it's not being used compared to that of the Takoradi rail lines that have been operationalized.



He urged government to settle every issue with the Ghana Railway Company for the trains to start working on the Accra rail lines.



Nasir Alfa Mohammed said, “even though the rail lines in Accra are equally completed like those in Takoradi, those in Accra are not being used while those in Takoradi are already being used and that we think is not appropriate”.



The vice chairman of PIAC said this during the inspection of some projects partially funded with oil funds in the Greater Accra Region.



He advised that there is a sustainable maintenance regime to help the country rake in more revenue.



Meanwhile, project engineers say the rail lines need some fixing before it can be operationalized.