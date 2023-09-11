FLASHBACK: We are business partners, not friends - Akufo-Addo on close relation with Jospong

Business News of Monday, 11 September 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo debunked claims that he was friends with the CEO of Jospong Group of Companies.



He said they were business partners instead.



“Some people have asked why Dr. Siaw Agyepong and I are friends. We are business partners, not friends. I discovered that he is doing good for Ghana, which is why the government is supporting him. He is not the only one we are rooting for," the President said last year.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed the relationship between himself and the Chief Executive Officer of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.



He quashed claims that he is friends with the Ghanaian business mogul, stating categorically that, their relationship is strictly business.



Speaking on why the government is supporting his business partner, President Akufo-Addo said the projects of Jospong stimulate the growth of the economy.



He pointed out that the government is ready to assist businesses and entrepreneurs as their success will boost the development of the local economy.



“Some people have asked why Dr. Siaw Agyepong and I are friends. We are business partners, not friends. I discovered that he is doing good for Ghana, which is why the government is supporting him. He is not the only one we are rooting for. The government is ready to assist businesses and entrepreneurs who are doing something positive to help the economy grow,” President Akufo-Addo said at the memorial service of the late Opanin Samuel Kwame Agyepong, father of Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.



Opanin Kwame Agyepong died in June this year after battling short illness.



The 98-year-old deceased was buried on Saturday, September 10, 2022.



