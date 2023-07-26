FLASHBACK: The seven richest people on the Ghana Stock Exchange

Business News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2021, a significant majority of Ghana’s wealthiest individuals continue to record significant gains on the local bourse of the Ghana Stock Exchange.



Within the period the value of their shares rose or declined based on prices at the end of trading on August 20, 2021 and valuations were converted to U.S. dollars at current exchange rates of the period.



Read the original story published first by billionaires.africa and republished by GhanaWeb on 27 August 2021



While a significant majority of Ghana’s wealthiest individuals continue to shun its local bourse ­– preferring to build their fortunes through privately-owned companies – a tiny handful of high net-worth individuals keep a portion of their investment portfolios in listed equities on Ghana’s largely liquid stock market.



Based on figures derived from investment agencies, the latest annual reports and confirmations from capital market registrars, these are the seven richest people who own stocks listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. The value of their shares is based on prices at the end of trading on August 2021, and valuations are converted to U.S. dollars at current exchange rates.



#1 Daniel Ofori



Net worth on the GSE: $28.5 million



Holdings: GCB Bank, Calbank, SIC Insurance, Societe General Ghana



Daniel Ofori is the richest investor on the Ghana Stock Exchange by far. His portfolio includes a 7.49-percent stake in GCB bank worth $17.85 million; a 3.9-percent stake in Calbank worth $2,852,900; a 3.99-percent shareholding in SIC Insurance worth $91,000, and 6.78-percent in Societe General Ghana worth $7.624 million. Ofori, a well-respected Ghanaian serial entrepreneur, has founded a string of successful businesses in the apparel retail, engineering and real estate sectors.



#2 Frank Adu



Net worth on the GSE: $1.9 million



Holdings: Calbank



Frank Adu owns a 2.63-percent stake in Calbank, one of Ghana’s largest commercial banks. His stake is worth $1.9 million. Adu is the immediate past CEO of the bank and won the prestigious African Banker of the Year award in 2018. Adu, who worked at Calbank for 30 years before retiring last year, is credited with transforming CalBank from a tiny corporate-focused bank to a universal bank with 28 branches and close to 1,000 employees and a balance sheet in excess of $1.2 billion.



#3 Ebenezer Twum Asante



Net worth on the GSE: $1.69 million



Holdings: Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana)



Ebenezer Twum Asante was the first Ghanaian to head Ghana’s leading telecommunications company, Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana). He owns a 0.065-percent stake in the company, which is worth $1.69 million.



#4 Kojo Anim-Addo



Net worth on the GSE: $971,639



Holdings: Standard Chartered Ghana, Benso Oil



Kojo Anim-Addo, an investor on the GSE, owns a 0.23-percent stake in Standard Chartered Ghana worth $952,339, and a 0.14-percent stake in Benso Oil worth $19,300.



#5 Joseph Siaw Agyepong



Net worth on the GSE: $867,548



Holdings: Access Bank Ghana Plc



Joseph Siaw Agyepong, one of Ghana’s most recognizable entrepreneurs and the executive chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, owns 1,500,000 shares in Access Bank Ghana Plc, amounting to a 0.86-percent stake in the company. The shares are worth $867,548.



#6 Gideon Amenuvor



Net worth on the GSE: $583,927



Holdings: Societe General Ghana



Gideon Amenuvor, an investor on the GSE, owns a 0.52-percent stake in Societe General Ghana, a commercial bank in Ghana.



#7 Benjamin Fosu



Net worth on the GSE: $467,141



Holdings: Calbank



Benjamin Fosu owns a 0.65-percent stake in Calbank worth $467,141.