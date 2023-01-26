FLASHBACK: Sell the V8s and replace them with low-cost vehicles - EFL to Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Economic Fighters League on October 26, 2022 called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace all V8 vehicles with low-cost vehicles.



The group said the selling of V8s and replacing them with low-cost vehicles will help stabilize the economy.



Read the full story originally published on October 26, 2022 by ClassFM.



Pressure group, Economic Fighters League is proferring some measures for the adoption of the government to help save the economy from total collapse in the wake of the economic crunch.



In the group's view, it's high time government officials parked their fuel-guzzlong SUVs for low-cost alternative means of transport.



The group, in a statement issued on Monday, October 24, 2022, said each minister and deputy minister has two vehicles - one V8 and one saloon car.



"At the current rate, one land cruiser is not less than $100,000, that is more than GHC1 million.



"Currently, there are 86 ministers, meaning the total value of what they drive around is not less than GHC139 million," the statement listed.



"In addition, these cars have big engines that consume so much fuel. This fuel is given to all the ministers for free," the statement added.



Economic Fighters calculates: "Daily, these 86 V8s will consume not less than GHC1 million worth of fuel."



The pressure group is worried that it is a reckless and incompetent practice to keep these vehicles at the expense of the public purse.



"At this critical juncture, the best decision would be to sell all the V8 cars. This will not only get us money from the sales but will save us fuel," it reasons.



"This is what the Economic Fighters League would have done. #thealternativeiscoming," the statement ended.