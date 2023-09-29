FLASHBACK: Sacking Ofori-Atta won't solve our problems but will help with 'aesthetics' - Kwesi Pratt

Business News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. opined that the calls for the dismissal of the Finance minister is 2022 should have been followed through as a way to show that the President listens.



He said however that the dismissal will not solve the country's challenges.



"Sometimes, something is not the real foundation but it helps in terms of public perception and so on. I believe those calling for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Charles Adu Boahen and saying the number of Ministers should be reduced are not saying it because that's the solution to the problem, because it is not the solution to the problem, but it helps with aesthetics. It gives people the confidence that the government is concerned about their grievances and wants to do something about it. That is the context . . .," he stated.



Read the full story originally published on November 2, 2022 by peacefmonline



Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. says President Nana Akufo-Addo missed some relevant points during his nation address on the economic challenges facing Ghanaians.



The President on Sunday, October 30, 2022, assured the citizenry that his government is tackling the economic problems and believed they will soon be relieved of the hardships.



Highlighting some measures the government is undertaking to address the plight of the populace, the President said; "We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time. But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled our economy.



"I urge us all to see the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund in this light. We have gone to the Fund to repair, in the short term, our public finances, and restore our balance of payments, whilst we continue to work on the medium to long-term structural changes that are at the heart of our goal of constructing a resilient, robust Ghanaian economy, and building a Ghana Beyond Aid.



"I am able to report to you, my fellow Ghanaians, that the negotiations to secure a strong IMF Programme, which will support the implementation of our Post COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth and additional funding to support the 2023 Budget and development programme, are at advanced stages, and are going well."



But to Mr. Pratt, the President should have touched on the concerns of the Members of Parliament and Ghanaians about the Finance Minister and the size of his government.



According to him, sacking the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and reducing his government size is not the solution to the economic problems, however it will give the people hope that he (President Nana Addo) is paying attention to them and is serious about resolving the economic challenges.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Mr. Pratt explained that the President should, for aesthetics purposes, heed the calls to dismiss the Finance Minister and minimize the number of his Ministers.



"Sometimes, something is not the real foundation but it helps in terms of public perception and so on. I believe those calling for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Charles Adu Boahen and saying the number of Ministers should be reduced are not saying it because that's the solution to the problem, because it is not the solution to the problem, but it helps with aesthetics. It gives people the confidence that the government is concerned about their grievances and wants to do something about it. That is the context . . ." he stated.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards