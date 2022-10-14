FLASHBACK: Reports I attributed my financial success to Bitcoin Loophole false - Sam Jonah

Business News of Friday, 14 October 2022

A renowned business executive, Sam Jonah, debunked claims that noted that he said he became financially successful as a result of the "new cryptocurrency auto-trading programme called Bitcoin Loophole".



A report in 2019 mentioned that the CEO of Jonah Capital in an interview with GBC 24 made the disclosure.



But Sam Jonah said: "You may have heard about this new cryptocurrency investment platform called Bitcoin Loophole that’s helping regular people in Australia, Asia, and North America build fortunes overnight. You may be skeptical because it sounds too good to be true."



But Mr. Jonah in a brief statement said the report is untrue.



The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to stories within the media in which it is alleged that I gave an interview to GBC News 24, in which interview, I attributed my more recent financial successes to a ‘new cryptocurrency auto-trading programme called Bitcoin Loophole’”.



“I hereby entreat the general public to treat the news as fabricated, and give my personal assurance that I have not now, nor have I ever, made the claims attributed to me by some web and social media sites.”