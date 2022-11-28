FLASHBACK: Ofori-Atta only interested in borrowing money – Mahama

Business News of Monday, 28 November 2022

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has taken a swipe once again at the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta over what he describes as unnecessary borrowing.



The Finance Minister, he said, is only interested in borrowing money from the bond market because he benefits from it indirectly. He asserted that Ken Ofori-Atta’s Data Bank has been used as the special purpose vehicle for any governmental contract.



Mahama said Ken Ofori-Atta has borrowed an amount of $9 billion in 4 years.



He also attributed the economic hardship of the economy to Ken Ofori-Atta’s regular borrowing which he uses to fund budgets and other governmental projects.



Comparing events as they happened under his tenure to current trends under the Akufo-Addo government, Mahama claimed the NDC did not borrow a penny to finance the 2016 budget.



“By the time we left office in 2016, we financed the budget from our own revenues. We didn’t borrow GHC1 from the Central Bank. The first time in Ghana’s history. Everything! we financed the budget within 2016, we did zero central bank financing,” he said.



