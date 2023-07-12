FLASHBACK: No rich man works in public service, be an entrepreneur - Wireko Brobbey to youth

Business News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobby, admonished Ghanaian youth to venture into their own businesses instead of seeking to acquire jobs in the public service.



According to him, working in public service does not make you wealthy.



“I have not seen any wealthy person in the formal space who works in the civil or public service. Every wealthy person in society is an entrepreneur. Anyone who is able to put his creativity into action and create jobs is rich,” he said.



He urged the youth in entrepreneurship to standardize their products for them to be competitive in the market.



This, he said, will increase the patronage of their products, as well as, give room for their products to be exported.