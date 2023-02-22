FLASHBACK: My ex-staff now hawks tiger nuts; it breaks my heart – UT’s Amoabeng

Business News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Founder of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, in 2019 bemoaned how a former staff of his company now sells tiger nuts to make a living following the collapse of his bank.



“Last week, I went to the funeral of one of my managers who died and obviously died because of the pressure and things like that," he said.



“I even met a staff of mine, not with the bank though, but because of the things that happened, who is now selling tiger nuts on the roadside; those things get to me,” he added.



A former employee of Mr Kofi Amoabeng’s, president of UT Group of companies, now hawks tiger nuts to make ends meet following the collapse of UT Bank, Mr Amoabeng has said.



The Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked the licence of UT Bank and Capital Bank in 2017.



A statement issued by the BoG at the time said: “The Bank of Ghana has approved a purchase and assumption transaction with GCB Bank Limited that transfers all deposits and selected assets of UT Bank Ltd and Capital Bank Ltd to GCB Bank Ltd”.



