FLASHBACK: Investors are not only whites, there are huge talents in Ghana – Sam Jonah

A renowned businessman, Sam Jonah, has said Ghana has the ability to produce entrepreneurs who will invest in the country.



He cited several young people in the country who are striving to make the business ecosystem in Ghana better.



“Unfortunately, it reflects in the attitudes of governments, and it doesn’t matter how far back you go to think that investors are whites and they are foreigners; if we start believing that all of us are investors in the country, there are people who have built a chain of hotels, there are people who have built radio stations, the likes of Yussif Ibrahim, Ibrahim Mahama," he said.





A renowned business executive, Sam Jonah, is of the belief that Ghana has the capacity to produce entrepreneurs who will invest in the country’s business ecosystem.



According to him, the change Ghana seeks can be achieved if it eschews the mentality that investors can only be foreigners.



He cites a number of successful businesses that have sprouted from talented youth in Ghana, which, if given the right support, can push the country toward its desired direction.



Sam Jonah made the comments when he spoke on GTV’s BBUM show on September 26, 2022.



Sam Jonah has also bemoaned the low ownership stake of Ghanaians in major business firms in the country.



According to him, retention of profit in the country can help solve a majority of the economic challenges the country is facing.





