FLASHBACK: I see and feel how tough things are for the average Ghanaian – Gabby admits

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has once again admitted that times are hard following his recent comment that the government and Ministry of Finance deserved praise for handling the economy despite the turbulence.



Gabby on Saturday, September 24, responded to Steve Hanke, a professor of Applied Economics at the John Hopkins University in the United States, who has in recent months painted a gloomy photo of Ghana’s economy relative to inflation and the depreciating Cedi.



Prof. Hanke had suggested in a tweet that Gabby must be living on a different planet to suggest that the government and Finance Ministry deserved praise for handling of the economy despite an economic crunch.



Gabby's response dealt with three specific indices - his location, his views about the Ghanaian economy and the living conditions of citizens as well as how he approaches the issues at hand.



In response to the 'living on another planet' jibe by Hanke, Gabby said in a tweet quoting Hanke's critique: "I live on the part of this planet called Ghana."



On the economy, he stated: "I see, I feel how tough things are, especially for the average Ghanaian. I see how tough it is for Govt and the constant struggle to keep bills paid, kids in school, our lights on, etc.



"I don’t sit far away behind my PC typing doom," his post concluded.



