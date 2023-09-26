FLASHBACK: Government not responsible for creating jobs – Joe Wise

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has absolved government of the responsibility of creating jobs for the youth.



According to the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, government’s job is to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive to employ the teeming youth of the country.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on GH Today on GHOne TV, Osei-Owusu described the expectation of the government creating jobs as archaic.



“Look at our constitution and our structure, the days that government took responsibility for providing jobs are long gone. Now, the government’s position is that I will provide the environment for you to create the jobs for yourselves so we should stop placing responsibility where it is not. A lot of the time we make people feel that it is government’s duty to do this, do that so people don’t do the things they can do for themselves."



He added: “I’m leaving politics, I want to retire quietly and so I will now speak boldly about things that matter. If we are going to move forward, people must take responsibility for their lives.”



