FLASHBACK: Ghanaian youth are lazy - Kwadwo Safo

On October 24, 2022, the Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Group of Companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, accused Ghanaian youth of being lazy.



He said the youth were not willing to venture into entrepreneurship; especially farming because of their lazy attitude.



The local economy has in recent times suffered a setback as the prices of goods and services keep skyrocketing, there's high standard of living, increment in petroleum products, among others.



Many Ghanaians including high-profile personalities have bemoaned the economic hardship to the extent of some calling for the resignation of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Whiles many Ghanaians, especially the youth are backlashing government for being incompetent, the CEO of Kantanka group of companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, thinks otherwise.



Kwadwo Safo Jnr said it's about time the youth take responsibility and not rely on government for jobs.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the entrepreneur said, "Youth in farming is the way forward. In every small way anyone can. Plant something. Government isn’t responsible for it all. NO. We the citizens should also take responsibility. The youth of today are honestly lazy. Nobody wants to get his hands dirty."



It would be recalled that in October last year, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta admonished young people in Ghana to create their own jobs.



According to him, government's payroll is full and has no more room for employment in the public sector.



“The future for you in regard to jobs is the most important thing for you at this stage, and we have gone through a period when most people look for a job from government or state institutions, but that payroll is full," Ken Ofori-Atta said.



"I can tell you that because we are spending about 60 percent of our revenue on renumerating some 650,000 people, and that is not sustainable,” he added.



