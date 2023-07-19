FLASHBACK: 'Ghana imports Guinea fowls from Denmark' - Kwesi Pratt

Business News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. of Insight Newspaper lamented the rate of imports into Ghana.



His concern was centered on the fact that Ghana imports products that could be easily produced in the country example of which is guinea fowls.



Managing Editor of Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, has bemoaned the rate at which Ghana imports products that can easily be produced in Ghana.



Speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Kwesi Pratt Jnr revealed how disheartening it is to know that Ghana is the third largest importer of tomatoes from Germany.



In 2021, Ghana Tomato Traders and Transporters Association entreated its members to source their products from local tomato farms.



The Association discouraged the importation of tomatoes from Burkina Faso to provide a ready market for Ghanaian farmers.



Ghana reportedly loses CFA56 billion, approximately $99.5 million to Burkina Faso through the importation of fresh tomatoes annually.



According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Ghana imports chickens, ducks, geese, turkey from the Netherlands.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr revealed that aside from the importation of tomatoes and other products, Ghana imports Guinea fowls from Denmark.



He maintained that well-meaning Ghanaians who have followed the country’s economic status know what the issue is.



“Ghana imports virtually everything. I was reading a document and I came across a portion that said Ghana is the third largest importer of Tomatoes from Germany. I was shocked and ashamed of myself. As if that is not enough, it will surprise you that Ghana imports Guinea Fowls from Denmark,” Kwasi Pratt Jnr told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.





