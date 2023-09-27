FLASHBACK: Food prices increase by 122%, Ghana ranks 1st in Sub-Saharan Africa – World Bank

Business News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

A World Bank report in 2022 showed that food prices increased by 122% in Ghana.



The report noted that Ghana experienced very rapid food price increases in 2022, breaching the “inflation ceiling of the central bank target bands for all countries with an explicit nominal anchor.”



According to the Ghana Statistical Service, food inflation was 34.4%, higher than the national average.



A World Bank report has revealed that Ghana is number one among countries with the highest food prices in Sub-Saharan Africa since January 2022.



Ghana’s inflation has been largely influenced by food, transportation, and fuel.



According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the country’s current inflation rate stands at an all-time high of 33.9% as of August 2022.



Food inflation alone was 34.4%, higher than the national average.



The drivers of food inflation in Ghana are Oils and Fats (67%); Fish and Other Seafood (42.9%); Water (42%); Cereal products (40%); Milk, Diary Products, and Eggs (39.7%), Fruits and Vegetable Juices (37.7%) and Live Animals and Meat (34.5%). All of the items recorded inflation rates higher than the national average of 33.9%.



Meanwhile, Senegal followed Ghana closely with food price increases of 110%.



Uganda is 2nd with a 107% increase in food prices.





Ranking of Sub-Saharan African countries with the highest price increases in 2022



COUNTRY FOOD PRICE INCREASE (%) RANKING

Ghana 122 1st

Senegal 110 2nd

Uganda 107 3rd

Nigeria 106.5 4th

Kenya 104 5th

South Africa 102 6th

Angola 101.5 7th

Mozambique 101 8th

Zambia 100.5 9th

Congo 100 10th





