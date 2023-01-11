FLASHBACK: Find solution to build cheap, strong houses - GREDA boss

Business News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Read the full story originally published on April 11, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com.



Executive Secretary of Ghana Real Estate Development Association (GREDA), Samuel Amegayibor, has asked his sector players to find solutions on how to build strong houses at affordable rates in the country.



According to him, some senior public and civil servants cannot afford a $30,000 house over a ten years mortgage period.



He said unless these individuals have other sources of income before they can purchase the $30,000 house.



Mr Amegayibor also entreated government to force local contractors to make use of local building materials for their projects.



Speaking on 3FM's Sunrise show, the GREEDA boss said, “If we don’t have a government that is willing to patronize local building materials then how can we develop the industry?... We need to find the solution to how we can build strong houses here, but cheaply.”



“A profiling of people who buy houses will show that even senior public and civil servants cannot afford a thirty thousand dollars ($30,000) house over a ten years mortgage period unless they have other streams of income,” he stated.



He however asked government to put measures in place to reduce the cost of building materials.



Mr Amegayibor noted that the prices of cement and iron rods have gone up by 27%.



This, he said, has made construction more expensive in Ghana.