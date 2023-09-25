FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo, Finance Minister have failed, no two ways about that – Amoabeng

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, said it was evident that the president and his finance minister have failed.



He said, “Of course, if you fail with the planning and management of the finances of the country, you have failed.



“So yes, [the Finance Minister] has failed; there are no two ways about it.”



Read the full story originally published on October4, 2022 by GhanaWeb



The Chief Executive Officer of the defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has stated that Ken Ofori-Atta has failed in his role as Finance minister of the country.



He noted that the President has also failed in his capacity as no sanctions have been meted out to the finance minister over his inability to manage the economy.



According to him, the government has not come up with any rescue plan as to how the country’s immediate challenges will be solved.



Amoabeng according to 3news reports, intimated that the government must take the necessary steps to control the local factors that are causing the economic challenges the country currently faces.



“You must do what you can locally, for the external factors you can’t do much, what are you doing locally to reduce the effect? We are not doing anything. The government hasn’t come out to say we coming down on certain things,” he is quoted by 3news.com.



Adding on Amoabeng said, “of course if you fail with the planning and management of the Finances of the country you have failed.



“So yes [the Finance Minister] has failed, there are no two ways about it.”



However, he stated that the President must act responsibly in ensuring that his appointees work as expected.



“The president has failed first, so if you ask me, it is the president who has failed, everything starts with leadership, he appoints everyone and so if you appoint the wrong people, you must take responsibility for it. You can delegate authority, not responsibility,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards