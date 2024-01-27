FIDO Ghana unveils renowned TV personality Delay as ambassador for 'Better Score, Bigger Loans' campaign

Business News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: FIDO Ghana

Fido Micro Credit (FIDO) Ghana, a financial institution based in Accra has unveiled Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay as its official ambassador for its innovative campaign, “Better Score, Bigger Loans at a private ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Accra on the 25th of January 2023.



The "Better Score, Bigger Loans" initiative by FIDO Ghana aims to transform the lending industry, providing individuals with the opportunity to achieve higher credit scores and, consequently, access more substantial loan offerings. Delay's association with the campaign is a strategic move to enhance its visibility and connect with a broader audience.



Kofi Owusu, the Head of Marketing for Fido Ghana expressed delight in having Delay as the face of the new campaign. He remarked “This is the first time Fido is doing something like this. We looked through the clutter of influencers and brand ambassadors and we deemed it fit for Delay to be part of our brand. So today we are here to unveil her as our brand ambassador.”



Delay, known for her influential presence in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, expressed her gratitude for being chosen as the ambassador for FIDO Ghana's latest campaign. She stated, "I am grateful, and thank you for choosing me. This initiative also stands as a testament to FIDO’s commitment to innovation, empowerment, and giving endless opportunities to Ghanaians. She went on to encourage everyone to be a part of Fido by simply dialling *998*02# to access their loan program.’’



The unveiling not only marks the beginning of a promising partnership between FIDO Ghana and Delay but with the influential support of Delay, FIDO Ghana is positioned to make a significant impact in redefining financial possibilities for individuals across Ghana.



Founded in 2013, Fido is striving to build a neobank that will give more than 350mn adults in sub-Saharan Africa access to credit lines and other financial services.



