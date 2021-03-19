FDA trains SMEs on product registration requirement

Business News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), has trained over 20 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on product registration requirement at Atimpoku in Asuogyaman District.



The training formed part of the FDA’s agreement with NBSSI to support SMEs to have their products meet the required standards of certified products sold in supermarkets, malls, and shops.



Mr David Arhin, Eastern Regional Senior Regulatory Officer of FDA, who took participants through a series of topics, noted that the fundamental requirements needed for FDA registration and certification were a business registration certificate, certificate analysis, product label, and facility fee.



Others, he said, included application letter, medical report test, and a site master plan, adding, the application tendered for registration takes a maximum of three months for approval or feedback from FDA.



He noted that the registration processes were sometimes delayed due to some technicalities or delays on the part of a client and urged customers to avoid submitting uncompleted documents to ensure a smooth process.



The participants who also went through various stages of registration including good manufacturing processes, how to document their activities for registration, were advised to properly document all their activities from the beginning of production to finishing to guarantee product safety and traceability.



The participants hailed the training as it broadened their knowledge in business registration and promised to work towards acceptable standards of product registration.