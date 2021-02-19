Business News of Friday, 19 February 2021

FDA issues alert on contaminated pet foods

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has informed the general public about the recall of various brands of Pet Foods manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Indiana in the United States of America.



The FDA in a statement noted that the products were recalled because they contain high aflatoxin contamination which caused the death of 70 dogs and illnesses in some 80 other dogs.



The products are Pro Pac Originals, Sportmix, Splash Pet Food, Sportstrail Pet Food, and Nunn Better Dry Dog and Cat Foods.



The FDA has therefore asked persons in possession of these products to return them to the importer, place of purchase, or any of the FDA offices nationwide.



