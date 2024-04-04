FDA destroys two containers filled with substandard baby diapers

Business News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has destroyed two containers of inferior baby diapers usually found in some markets across the Greater Accra Region.



According to Graphic.com.gh, the disposal carried out in Atadeka, Ashaiman, was the culmination of a market surveillance initiative that began in January.



The Head of the Enforcement Directorate of the FDA, Vigil Edward Prah-Ashun, highlighted the health risks posed by these substandard products, including potential infections leading to infertility and an increased risk of cancer.



Following a joint warning issued last year by the GRA, FDA, and GSA, businesses were instructed to comply with regulations by December.



Mr. Prah-Ashun said the regulatory authorities started monitoring the market in January 2024 for substandard disposable baby diapers and discovered an influx of diapers that did not meet the regulatory, packaging, and labelling standards.



As a result, the FDA seized the consignment of diapers for safe disposal, explaining that the seizures were due to the health implications of using such substandard baby diapers that could endanger the health and well-being of babies and children.



The FDA has urged consumers to purchase only officially registered and appropriately packaged diapers to ensure the safety of their children.



ID/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel