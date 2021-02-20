Business News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Class FM

FDA cuts advert statement to 'This advert is FDA-approved'

CEO of FDA, Mimi Delese Darko

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has noted that "in response to industry concerns about the length of the Food and Drugs Authority's (FDA) advertisement approval statement and its related cost implications" as far as media airtime is concerned, it has become necessary for the Authority to review the statement without losing the essence of it.



A public notice issued by the FDA, therefore, stated that the advertisement approval statement will change from "This advertisement has been vetted and approved by the FDA" to "This advert is FDA-approved".



The FDA further reminded the general public that FDA-regulated products should not be advertised in the media without its approval.



"The FDA would like to take this opportunity to remind its clients that per Sections 100(2) and 114 (1) of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), it is an offence to advertise any FDA regulated product in the media unless the advertisement has been approved by the Authority," the notice added.



