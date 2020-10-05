Business News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: GNA

FDA celebrates customer service week

FDA CEO, Mimi Darko

Management of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Monday, held a short ceremony in its head office in Accra, to commence this year’s Customer Service Week on the theme, “Dream Team”.



The Management interacted with clients who were at the premises of the FDA to access services



Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority, in an address said clients formed the most important component of the operations of the Authority.



She also expressed the appreciation of the Management to all its customers, as well as the staff, for their loyalty and collaboration over the years to ensure quality standard of products for the market.



She however said clients in the past complained about the long bureaucratic processes they had to go through when accessing services at the FDA, but the Authority had over the years, strived to improve upon the quality of service delivery.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.