Business News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Extend profit into CSR activities – Akufo-Addo to gold mining firms

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says the current prices of gold on the international market is the highest in decades providing gold mining companies an unexpected gain.



To this end, he has charged gold mining companies operating in Ghana to extend the profit into Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) that will translate into tangible and other direct benefits to their catchment communities.



President Akufo-Addo made the call at Obuasi when he inaugurated the Obuasi Campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.



Earlier in the day marking the start of his four-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region, President Akufo-Addo inspected progress of work on the 120-bed Fomena District Hospital being executed by NMS Infrastructure Group of United Kingdom.



The Group Chairman of NMS Infrastructure, Mr. Frederik Hishu, explained the cause of delay in the completion of the project and how soon the remaining 20% will be done.



President Akufo-Addo inaugurated a 450 capacity Boys’ dormitory for the Fomena T.I. AMASS.



He performed a similar function at the Asare Bediako Senior High School at Akrokeri and held durbars of the chiefs and people of both communities.



The President later inspected construction works on the Anhwiankwanta-Obuasi road and some Obuasi town roads under construction.



Earlier in the day marking the start of his four-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region, President Akufo-Addo had inspected progress of work on the 120-bed Fomena District Hospital.



Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.